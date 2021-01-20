Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 605,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,598 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

