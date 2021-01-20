Prosper (PROS) Trading 29.5% Lower Today

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Prosper token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prosper has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.