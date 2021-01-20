ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ProSight Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.