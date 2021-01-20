ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €13.37 ($15.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.50 and a 200-day moving average of €11.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €14.34 ($16.86).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

