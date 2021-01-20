ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and traded as high as $14.34. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1,035,699 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

