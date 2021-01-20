ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.79

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 148133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 887.6% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190,829 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

