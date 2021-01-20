ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000.

Shares of UVXY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

