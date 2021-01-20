ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.34 and last traded at $82.34. Approximately 3,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.