Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PROG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. 80.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progenity by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

