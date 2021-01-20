PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Down 6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.09. Approximately 1,012,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 663,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

