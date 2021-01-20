Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

