Profit Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after buying an additional 116,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after buying an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $2,612,719. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

