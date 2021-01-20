Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,868 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

