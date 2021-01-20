Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.