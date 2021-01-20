Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $702.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

