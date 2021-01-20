Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 462 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

