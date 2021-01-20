Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 747 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 36,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

MASI stock opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,974,663. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

