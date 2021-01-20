Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,083,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.