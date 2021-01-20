Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

