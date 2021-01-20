Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

