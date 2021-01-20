Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

