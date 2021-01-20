Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.