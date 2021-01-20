Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $368,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

