Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

