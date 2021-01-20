Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $733.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

