Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,410 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.