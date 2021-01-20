Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. 4,299,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.46 and its 200-day moving average is $329.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

