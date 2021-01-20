Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 521,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 199,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.