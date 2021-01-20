Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.29

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.29 and last traded at $141.29, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Primerica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

