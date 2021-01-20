Primas 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Primas has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $748,672.17 and approximately $2.95 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

