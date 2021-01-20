Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) stock opened at C$13.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

