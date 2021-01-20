Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT.L) (LON:PGIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT.L) (LON:PGIT) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 98,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 28,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.91).

The company has a market cap of £26.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93.

Get Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT.L)’s payout ratio is -0.27%.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.