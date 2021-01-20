PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 390,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

PQ Group stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.64.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. PQ Group’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

