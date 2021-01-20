PPTY – U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Up 0.7%

PPTY – U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 19,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PPTY – U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPTY – U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.