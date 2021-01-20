PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,001. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

