Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Potbelly reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Potbelly by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

