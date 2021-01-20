Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.70 Average PT from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.00 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

