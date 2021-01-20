Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Polaris stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.06 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 153.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

