Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

PII stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

