Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Gap Up to $658.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $658.00, but opened at $682.00. Polar Capital shares last traded at $674.00, with a volume of 74,282 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £662.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.45%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 70,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £494,567.90 ($646,156.13).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

