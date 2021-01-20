Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Gap Up to $658.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $658.00, but opened at $682.00. Polar Capital shares last traded at $674.00, with a volume of 74,282 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £662.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.80.
In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 70,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £494,567.90 ($646,156.13).
Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)
