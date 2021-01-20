POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $$20.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.68.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that POLA Orbis will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

