Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

