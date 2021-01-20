Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
