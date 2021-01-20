Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.60. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 137,723 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.33. The firm has a market cap of £40.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

