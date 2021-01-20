Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Increased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 419,305 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 177,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

