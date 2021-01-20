PiplCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $59,309.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00505397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.85 or 0.03766825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015846 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

