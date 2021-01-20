Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

