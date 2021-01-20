Piper Sandler Comments on Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.