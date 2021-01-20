Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPM opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

