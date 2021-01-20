Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

