Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $71.96.
In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.