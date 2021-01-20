Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
